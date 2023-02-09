Shriram Pistons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 636.00 crore, up 24.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 636.00 crore in December 2022 up 24.56% from Rs. 510.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.36 crore in December 2022 up 100.8% from Rs. 37.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.27 crore in December 2022 up 62.05% from Rs. 79.77 crore in December 2021.