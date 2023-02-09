 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram Pistons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 636.00 crore, up 24.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Pistons & Rings are:

Net Sales at Rs 636.00 crore in December 2022 up 24.56% from Rs. 510.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.36 crore in December 2022 up 100.8% from Rs. 37.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.27 crore in December 2022 up 62.05% from Rs. 79.77 crore in December 2021.

Shriram Pistons & Rings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 636.00 652.19 510.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 636.00 652.19 510.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 218.99 256.64 181.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.40 24.73 20.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.96 -14.88 3.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 101.52 103.80 96.88
Depreciation 23.18 23.68 25.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 155.35 167.17 136.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.60 91.05 47.03
Other Income 11.49 11.82 6.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.09 102.87 54.02
Interest 5.09 4.97 3.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 101.00 97.90 50.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 101.00 97.90 50.73
Tax 25.64 24.92 13.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.36 72.98 37.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.36 72.98 37.53
Equity Share Capital 22.02 22.02 22.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.21 33.14 17.04
Diluted EPS 34.21 33.14 17.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.21 33.14 17.04
Diluted EPS 34.21 33.14 17.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited