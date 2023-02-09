English
    Shriram Pistons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 636.00 crore, up 24.56% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Pistons & Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 636.00 crore in December 2022 up 24.56% from Rs. 510.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.36 crore in December 2022 up 100.8% from Rs. 37.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.27 crore in December 2022 up 62.05% from Rs. 79.77 crore in December 2021.

    Shriram Pistons & Rings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations636.00652.19510.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations636.00652.19510.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials218.99256.64181.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.4024.7320.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.96-14.883.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost101.52103.8096.88
    Depreciation23.1823.6825.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.35167.17136.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.6091.0547.03
    Other Income11.4911.826.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.09102.8754.02
    Interest5.094.973.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.0097.9050.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax101.0097.9050.73
    Tax25.6424.9213.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.3672.9837.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.3672.9837.53
    Equity Share Capital22.0222.0222.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.2133.1417.04
    Diluted EPS34.2133.1417.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.2133.1417.04
    Diluted EPS34.2133.1417.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
