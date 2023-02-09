Shriram Pistons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 636.00 crore, up 24.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 636.00 crore in December 2022 up 24.56% from Rs. 510.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.36 crore in December 2022 up 100.8% from Rs. 37.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.27 crore in December 2022 up 62.05% from Rs. 79.77 crore in December 2021.

Shriram Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 34.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.04 in December 2021.

Read More

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 1,304.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.16% returns over the last 6 months and 67.38% over the last 12 months.