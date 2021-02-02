Shriram Pistons Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 474.66 crore, up 22.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 474.66 crore in December 2020 up 22.88% from Rs. 386.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.11 crore in December 2020 up 301.84% from Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.35 crore in December 2020 up 111.92% from Rs. 46.41 crore in December 2019.

Shriram Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 22.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.57 in December 2019.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 687.45 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.75% returns over the last 6 months and 3.70% over the last 12 months.