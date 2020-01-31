Shriram Pistons Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 386.28 crore, down 12.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.28 crore in December 2019 down 12.39% from Rs. 440.90 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2019 down 48.45% from Rs. 24.19 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.41 crore in December 2019 down 29.17% from Rs. 65.52 crore in December 2018.

Shriram Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.57 in December 2019 from Rs. 10.81 in December 2018.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 699.00 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.27% returns over the last 6 months and -29.38% over the last 12 months.