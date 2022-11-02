 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shriram Pistons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 652.19 crore, up 22.43% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram Pistons & Rings are:

Net Sales at Rs 652.19 crore in September 2022 up 22.43% from Rs. 532.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.98 crore in September 2022 up 56.37% from Rs. 46.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.55 crore in September 2022 up 38.5% from Rs. 91.37 crore in September 2021.

Shriram Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 33.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.86 in September 2021.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 775.80 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and -13.32% over the last 12 months.

Shriram Pistons & Rings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 652.19 620.13 532.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 652.19 620.13 532.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 256.64 258.91 192.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.73 17.34 22.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.88 -4.00 -21.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.80 100.39 99.79
Depreciation 23.68 24.00 25.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 167.17 153.85 152.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.05 69.64 60.44
Other Income 11.82 6.84 5.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.87 76.48 65.57
Interest 4.97 3.01 3.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.90 73.47 62.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.90 73.47 62.49
Tax 24.92 18.81 15.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.98 54.66 46.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.98 54.66 46.67
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 72.98 54.66 46.67
Equity Share Capital 22.02 22.02 22.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.14 24.82 20.86
Diluted EPS 33.14 24.82 20.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.14 24.82 20.86
Diluted EPS 33.14 24.82 20.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shriram Pistons #Shriram Pistons &amp; Rings
first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.