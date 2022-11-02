English
    Shriram Pistons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 652.19 crore, up 22.43% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram Pistons & Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 652.19 crore in September 2022 up 22.43% from Rs. 532.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.98 crore in September 2022 up 56.37% from Rs. 46.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.55 crore in September 2022 up 38.5% from Rs. 91.37 crore in September 2021.

    Shriram Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 33.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.86 in September 2021.

    Shriram Pistons shares closed at 775.80 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and -13.32% over the last 12 months.

    Shriram Pistons & Rings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations652.19620.13532.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations652.19620.13532.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials256.64258.91192.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.7317.3422.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.88-4.00-21.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost103.80100.3999.79
    Depreciation23.6824.0025.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses167.17153.85152.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.0569.6460.44
    Other Income11.826.845.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.8776.4865.57
    Interest4.973.013.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.9073.4762.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.9073.4762.49
    Tax24.9218.8115.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.9854.6646.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.9854.6646.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates72.9854.6646.67
    Equity Share Capital22.0222.0222.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.1424.8220.86
    Diluted EPS33.1424.8220.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.1424.8220.86
    Diluted EPS33.1424.8220.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shriram Pistons #Shriram Pistons & Rings
