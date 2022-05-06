Shriram Pistons Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 587.26 crore, up 7.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 587.26 crore in March 2022 up 7.6% from Rs. 545.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.37 crore in March 2022 down 4.98% from Rs. 53.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.92 crore in March 2022 down 6.84% from Rs. 101.89 crore in March 2021.

Shriram Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.69 in March 2021.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 685.80 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)