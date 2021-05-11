Shriram Pistons Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 545.77 crore, up 49.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 545.77 crore in March 2021 up 49.62% from Rs. 364.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.01 crore in March 2021 up 312.21% from Rs. 12.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.89 crore in March 2021 up 119.78% from Rs. 46.36 crore in March 2020.

Shriram Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 23.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.75 in March 2020.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 829.50 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.80% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.