    Shriram Pistons Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 716.42 crore, up 15.53% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram Pistons & Rings are:Net Sales at Rs 716.42 crore in June 2023 up 15.53% from Rs. 620.13 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.95 crore in June 2023 up 86.52% from Rs. 54.66 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.23 crore in June 2023 up 64.44% from Rs. 100.48 crore in June 2022.
    Shriram Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.82 in June 2022.Shriram Pistons shares closed at 1,356.15 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.41% returns over the last 6 months and 88.56% over the last 12 months.
    Shriram Pistons & Rings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations716.42701.01620.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations716.42701.01620.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials270.76258.15258.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.5129.8717.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.2510.11-4.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost110.68108.66100.39
    Depreciation22.6723.8424.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses174.56159.20153.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.49111.1869.64
    Other Income19.0716.306.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.56127.4876.48
    Interest6.206.233.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax136.36121.2573.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax136.36121.2573.47
    Tax34.9129.8718.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.4591.3854.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.4591.3854.66
    Minority Interest0.50-0.42--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates101.9590.9654.66
    Equity Share Capital22.0222.0222.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1441.4924.82
    Diluted EPS23.1441.4924.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1441.4924.82
    Diluted EPS23.1441.4924.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

