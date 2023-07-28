Shriram Pistons Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 716.42 crore, up 15.53% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 716.42 701.01 620.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 716.42 701.01 620.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 270.76 258.15 258.91 Purchase of Traded Goods 21.51 29.87 17.34 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.25 10.11 -4.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 110.68 108.66 100.39 Depreciation 22.67 23.84 24.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 174.56 159.20 153.85 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.49 111.18 69.64 Other Income 19.07 16.30 6.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.56 127.48 76.48 Interest 6.20 6.23 3.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 136.36 121.25 73.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 136.36 121.25 73.47 Tax 34.91 29.87 18.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.45 91.38 54.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.45 91.38 54.66 Minority Interest 0.50 -0.42 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 101.95 90.96 54.66 Equity Share Capital 22.02 22.02 22.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 23.14 41.49 24.82 Diluted EPS 23.14 41.49 24.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 23.14 41.49 24.82 Diluted EPS 23.14 41.49 24.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited