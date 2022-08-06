 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shriram Pistons Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 620.13 crore, up 42.85% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram Pistons & Rings are:

Net Sales at Rs 620.13 crore in June 2022 up 42.85% from Rs. 434.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.66 crore in June 2022 up 88.48% from Rs. 29.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.48 crore in June 2022 up 48.62% from Rs. 67.61 crore in June 2021.

Shriram Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 24.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.96 in June 2021.

Shriram Pistons shares closed at 748.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.28% returns over the last 6 months and -23.70% over the last 12 months.

Shriram Pistons & Rings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 620.13 587.26 434.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 620.13 587.26 434.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 258.91 226.02 166.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.34 20.69 16.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.00 2.37 -44.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.39 97.21 97.88
Depreciation 24.00 25.03 25.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 153.85 156.23 136.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.64 59.71 35.24
Other Income 6.84 10.18 6.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.48 69.89 42.15
Interest 3.01 2.25 2.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.47 67.64 39.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.47 67.64 39.34
Tax 18.81 17.27 10.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.66 50.37 29.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.66 50.37 29.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.66 50.37 29.00
Equity Share Capital 22.02 22.02 22.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.82 22.87 12.96
Diluted EPS 24.82 22.87 12.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.82 22.87 12.96
Diluted EPS 24.82 22.87 12.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shriram Pistons #Shriram Pistons &amp; Rings
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.