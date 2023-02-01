English
    Shriram Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,609.01 crore, up 57.61% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 7,609.01 crore in December 2022 up 57.61% from Rs. 4,827.86 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,776.97 crore in December 2022 up 161.08% from Rs. 680.62 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,554.40 crore in December 2022 up 65.55% from Rs. 3,355.20 crore in December 2021.
    Shriram Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 47.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 25.26 in December 2021.Shriram Finance shares closed at 1,286.60 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.42% returns over the last 6 months and 4.74% over the last 12 months.
    Shriram Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,609.015,347.574,827.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7,609.015,347.574,827.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost639.10267.32242.87
    Depreciation58.0934.8934.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies917.25672.35984.27
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses501.54345.45249.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,493.034,027.563,316.07
    Other Income3.283.714.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,496.314,031.273,320.54
    Interest3,111.962,590.572,397.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,384.351,440.70923.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,384.351,440.70923.29
    Tax607.38373.83242.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,776.971,066.87680.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,776.971,066.87680.62
    Equity Share Capital374.43270.52270.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS47.4639.4425.26
    Diluted EPS47.2639.4425.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS47.4639.4425.26
    Diluted EPS47.2639.4425.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited