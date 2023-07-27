Shriram Finance Q1 results: Net profit rises 25% YoY to Rs 1,675 crore

Net Interest Income for the first quarter ended June 30 increased by 11.31 percent and stood at Rs 4,435.27 crore as against Rs 3,984.44 crore in the same period of the previous year.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shriram Finance on July 27 reported a 25.13 percent rise in its April-June quarter net profit to Rs 1,675.44 crore, as against Rs 1,338.95 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Net Interest Income (NII) for the first quarter ended June 30 increased by 11.31 percent and stood at Rs 4,435.27 crore as against Rs 3,984.44 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Total Assets under Management (AUM) as on June 30, 2023 stood at Rs 1,93,214.66 crore as compared to Rs 1,62,970.04 crore as on June 30, 2022 and Rs. 1,85,682.86 crore as on 31st March, 2023.

In the AUM, personal loans increased 81.31 percent on-year to Rs 79,19.65 crore and passenger vehicles segment rose 28.47 percent on-year to Rs 362,91.97 crore in April-June quarter.

According to the investors presentation, passenger vehicles and personal loan segment comprise of 18.78 percent and 4.10 percent of the total AUM of the company.

On the asset quality front, gross stage 3 assets of the company rose 13.59 percent on-year to Rs 115,08.88 crore and net stage 3 assets rose 4.90 percent on-year to Rs 54,61.35 crore.

But in the percentage terms, gross stage 3 assets reduced to 6.03 percent as on June 30, as compared to 6.21 percent a quarter ago and 6.27 percent a year ago.

Similarly, net stage 3 assets stood at 2.96 percent as on June 30, as against 3.19 percent a quarter ago and 3.32 percent a year ago.

At 2:40 pm, shares of Shriram Finance were trading at Rs 1,812.80 a piece, down 0.37 percent from its previous close.