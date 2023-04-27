 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram Finance posts Q4 net profit of Rs 1,288 crore, up 18% YoY; declares dividend

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

The consolidated net interest income of Shriram Finance during the fourth quarter came in at Rs 4,533 crore

Shriram Finance's net profit during the entire fiscal surged by 122%

Shriram Finance on April 27 said it recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,288 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which is 18 percent higher as against Rs 1,091 crore reported in the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal, the profit after tax climbed to Rs 6,020 crore, marking a steep surge of 122 percent as compared to Rs 2,721 crore clocked in FY22.

The company said its board of directors has recommended a "final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of nominal face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up i.e. 200%, for the financial year 2022-23".

The consolidated net interest income (NII) of Shriram Finance during the fourth quarter came in at Rs 4,533 crore, which is 72 percent higher as compared to the NII of Rs 2,627.82 crore recorded in the year-ago period.