    Shriram Finance posts Q4 net profit of Rs 1,288 crore, up 18% YoY; declares dividend

    The consolidated net interest income of Shriram Finance during the fourth quarter came in at Rs 4,533 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST
    Shriram Finance's net profit during the entire fiscal surged by 122%

     
     
    Shriram Finance on April 27 said it recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,288 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which is 18 percent higher as against Rs 1,091 crore reported in the year-ago period.

    For the entire fiscal, the profit after tax climbed to Rs 6,020 crore, marking a steep surge of 122 percent as compared to Rs 2,721 crore clocked in FY22.

    The company said its board of directors has recommended a "final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of nominal face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up i.e. 200%, for the financial year 2022-23".

    The consolidated net interest income (NII) of Shriram Finance during the fourth quarter came in at Rs 4,533 crore, which is 72 percent higher as compared to the NII of Rs 2,627.82 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

    For the entire fiscal, the NII stood at Rs 17,272 crore, which is nearly double as against Rs 9316 crore in FY22.

    The total assets under management as on March 31, 2023, was Rs 1,93,729 crore, the company said, while noting that the same stood at Rs 1,27,040 crore in the year-ago period.

    Ahead of the quarterly results being declared, the shares of Shriram Finance ended nearly flat at the stock market. The scrip settled at Rs 1,404 apiece at the BSE, which was 0.1 percent lower as against the previous day's close.

