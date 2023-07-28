English
    Shriram Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,287.39 crore, up 61.08% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,287.39 crore in June 2023 up 61.08% from Rs. 5,144.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,705.24 crore in June 2023 up 76.43% from Rs. 966.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,069.13 crore in June 2023 up 59.72% from Rs. 3,799.75 crore in June 2022.

    Shriram Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 45.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 35.73 in June 2022.

    Shriram Finance shares closed at 1,811.65 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.65% returns over the last 6 months and 24.00% over the last 12 months.

    Shriram Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,287.397,966.455,144.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,287.397,966.455,144.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost847.42736.47278.31
    Depreciation135.28427.0934.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies888.181,185.36805.16
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses487.80418.86266.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,928.715,198.673,760.36
    Other Income5.1413.304.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,933.855,211.973,764.81
    Interest3,633.293,361.232,457.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,300.561,850.741,306.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,300.561,850.741,306.88
    Tax589.42565.70341.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,711.141,285.04965.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,711.141,285.04965.27
    Minority Interest-6.95-2.99--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.053.141.25
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,705.241,285.19966.52
    Equity Share Capital374.84374.43270.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.5334.0135.73
    Diluted EPS45.3433.8235.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.5334.0135.73
    Diluted EPS45.3433.8235.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:22 pm

