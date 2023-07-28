Shriram Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,287.39 crore, up 61.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,287.39 crore in June 2023 up 61.08% from Rs. 5,144.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,705.24 crore in June 2023 up 76.43% from Rs. 966.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,069.13 crore in June 2023 up 59.72% from Rs. 3,799.75 crore in June 2022.

Shriram Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 45.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 35.73 in June 2022.

Shriram Finance shares closed at 1,811.65 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.65% returns over the last 6 months and 24.00% over the last 12 months.