Shriram Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,808.06 crore, up 61.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 7,808.06 crore in December 2022 up 61.73% from Rs. 4,827.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,798.88 crore in December 2022 up 162.22% from Rs. 686.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,710.90 crore in December 2022 up 70.21% from Rs. 3,355.20 crore in December 2021.
Shriram Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 48.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 25.59 in December 2021. Shriram Finance shares closed at 1,286.60 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.42% returns over the last 6 months and 4.74% over the last 12 months.
Shriram Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations7,808.065,347.574,827.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7,808.065,347.574,827.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost673.60267.32242.87
Depreciation60.5134.8934.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies918.68672.35984.27
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses506.21345.45249.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,649.064,027.563,316.07
Other Income1.333.714.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,650.394,031.273,320.54
Interest3,234.932,590.572,397.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,415.461,440.70923.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,415.461,440.70923.29
Tax615.32373.83242.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,800.141,066.87680.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,800.141,066.87680.62
Minority Interest-2.78----
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.522.655.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,798.881,069.52686.02
Equity Share Capital374.43270.52270.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS48.2739.5425.59
Diluted EPS48.0639.5425.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS48.2739.4425.59
Diluted EPS48.0639.5425.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

