Shriram Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,808.06 crore, up 61.73% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 7,808.06 crore in December 2022 up 61.73% from Rs. 4,827.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,798.88 crore in December 2022 up 162.22% from Rs. 686.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,710.90 crore in December 2022 up 70.21% from Rs. 3,355.20 crore in December 2021.
Shriram Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 48.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 25.59 in December 2021.
|Shriram Finance shares closed at 1,286.60 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.42% returns over the last 6 months and 4.74% over the last 12 months.
|Shriram Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7,808.06
|5,347.57
|4,827.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7,808.06
|5,347.57
|4,827.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|673.60
|267.32
|242.87
|Depreciation
|60.51
|34.89
|34.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|918.68
|672.35
|984.27
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|506.21
|345.45
|249.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,649.06
|4,027.56
|3,316.07
|Other Income
|1.33
|3.71
|4.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,650.39
|4,031.27
|3,320.54
|Interest
|3,234.93
|2,590.57
|2,397.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,415.46
|1,440.70
|923.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,415.46
|1,440.70
|923.29
|Tax
|615.32
|373.83
|242.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,800.14
|1,066.87
|680.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,800.14
|1,066.87
|680.62
|Minority Interest
|-2.78
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.52
|2.65
|5.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,798.88
|1,069.52
|686.02
|Equity Share Capital
|374.43
|270.52
|270.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|48.27
|39.54
|25.59
|Diluted EPS
|48.06
|39.54
|25.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|48.27
|39.44
|25.59
|Diluted EPS
|48.06
|39.54
|25.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited