Shriram EPC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 122.28 crore, down 36.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.28 crore in December 2020 down 36.57% from Rs. 192.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.76 crore in December 2020 down 1824.34% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.79 crore in December 2020 down 205.09% from Rs. 30.25 crore in December 2019.

Shriram EPC shares closed at 4.65 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.86% returns over the last 6 months and 17.72% over the last 12 months.