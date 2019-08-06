Shriram EPC Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 381.98 crore, up 194.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 381.98 crore in June 2019 up 194.11% from Rs. 129.87 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2019 up 17.05% from Rs. 5.51 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.65 crore in June 2019 down 1.52% from Rs. 34.17 crore in June 2018.

Shriram EPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2018.

Shriram EPC shares closed at 8.75 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.23% returns over the last 6 months and -45.48% over the last 12 months.