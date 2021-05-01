MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shriram City Union Finance Q4 net nearly doubles to Rs 298 crores

The stock of the company closed 2.48 per cent lower at Rs 1,409.60 apiece on BSE.

PTI
May 01, 2021 / 01:28 PM IST

Shriram City Union Finance on Friday reported a nearly two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 298.28 crore for the last quarter of fiscal ended March 2021. The company's net profit was Rs 150.92 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

Total income in Q4 FY21 was slightly up at Rs 1,599.64 crore as against Rs 1,547.59 crore earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing. The non-banking finance company said it has considered an additional expected credit loss provision of Rs 117 crore and Rs 283 crore on account of COVID-19 during the quarter and year ended March 2021, respectively.

The board of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for the fiscal. The stock of the company closed 2.48 per cent lower at Rs 1,409.60 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Results #Shriram City Union Finance
first published: May 1, 2021 01:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.