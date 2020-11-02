172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|shriram-city-union-finance-q2-net-profit-down-10-at-rs-275-crore-6055481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shriram City Union Finance Q2 net profit down 10% at Rs 275 crore

Total revenue from operations, however, fell to Rs 1,507.50 crore in the July-September period of 2020-21 from Rs 1,561.60 crore in same quarter of 2019-20, Shriram City Union Finance said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Shriram City Union Finance on November 2 reported a nearly 10 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 275.46 crore for the quarter ended September. The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 304.94 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, the net profit was up by 39 percent from Rs 198.43 crore in first quarter of this fiscal.

Total revenue from operations, however, fell to Rs 1,507.50 crore in the July-September period of 2020-21 from Rs 1,561.60 crore in same quarter of 2019-20, Shriram City Union Finance said in a regulatory filing. The assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2020 fell to Rs 27,537 crore from Rs 29,722 crore earlier.

With business revival and upcoming festivals, a larger proportion of small and medium enterprises (SME) and gold AUM is expected to increase in the coming quarters, it said. Notwithstanding the cessation of moratorium on August 31, 2020, gross NPAs were sequentially lower at 6.67 percent compared to 7.28 percent in the previous quarter, the company added.

Net NPA stood at 3.16 percent. The collection efficiency improved to 95 percent in September, resulting in better asset quality and lower impairment by 35 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Additional COVID-related provisioning has been moderated to Rs 101 crore in Q2, resulting in aggregate provisions of Rs 707 crore, Shriram City Union Finance said. Stock of the company closed at Rs 821.90 apiece on BSE, up 3.09 percent.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 10:22 pm

tags #Business #Results #Shriram City Union Finance

