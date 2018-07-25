App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shriram City Union Fin Q1 net profit rises 15% to Rs 230 cr

Shriram City Union Finance is a small business financier and offers multiple loan products to small business owners and for acquiring assets such as two wheelers, commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and homes.

Shriram City Union Finance today reported 15 percent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 230 crore for the first quarter this fiscal. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 200 crore in the April-June period of 2017-18.

The assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 29,193 crore, up 20.50 percent from a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Total income during the June quarter rose to Rs 1,403.37 crore against Rs 1,229.02 crore in the same period last fiscal.

R Duruvasan, MD & CEO, Shriram City said: "First quarter is a period that is usually represented by somewhat slower growth. We are also seeing a gradual improvement in asset quality, in line with our guidance. Our results also bear out our growth guidance for fiscal 2019".

It also offers loans against gold ornaments and for personal consumption.

Stock of the company closed 0.46 percent up at Rs 1,909.60 on BSE.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #Business #Results #Shriram City Union Finance

