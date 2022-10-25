 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram City Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,963.36 crore, up 24% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram City Union Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,963.36 crore in September 2022 up 24% from Rs. 1,583.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 349.28 crore in September 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 282.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,218.13 crore in September 2022 up 20.34% from Rs. 1,012.23 crore in September 2021.

Shriram City EPS has increased to Rs. 52.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 42.75 in September 2021.

Shriram City shares closed at 1,768.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.71% returns over the last 6 months and -17.89% over the last 12 months.

Shriram City Union Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,963.36 1,841.79 1,583.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,963.36 1,841.79 1,583.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 315.77 314.88 226.16
Depreciation 19.28 19.11 19.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 11.19 217.09 204.06
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 419.26 179.32 141.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,197.86 1,111.39 991.44
Other Income 0.99 0.87 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,198.85 1,112.26 992.36
Interest 733.16 680.95 615.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 465.69 431.31 376.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 465.69 431.31 376.56
Tax 116.41 108.52 94.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 349.28 322.79 282.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 349.28 322.79 282.26
Equity Share Capital 66.87 66.70 66.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 52.31 48.42 42.75
Diluted EPS 51.54 47.92 42.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 52.23 48.42 42.75
Diluted EPS 51.54 47.92 42.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

