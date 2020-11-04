Shriram City Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,397.18 crore, down 6.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,397.18 crore in September 2020 down 6.18% from Rs. 1,489.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 256.89 crore in September 2020 down 13.65% from Rs. 297.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 899.89 crore in September 2020 down 3.91% from Rs. 936.54 crore in September 2019.

Shriram City EPS has decreased to Rs. 38.92 in September 2020 from Rs. 45.08 in September 2019.

Shriram City shares closed at 860.15 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.54% returns over the last 6 months and -35.47% over the last 12 months.