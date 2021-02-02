Shriram City Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,437.90 crore, down 2.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,437.90 crore in December 2020 down 2.12% from Rs. 1,469.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.70 crore in December 2020 down 5.75% from Rs. 296.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 926.12 crore in December 2020 down 0.79% from Rs. 933.54 crore in December 2019.

Shriram City EPS has decreased to Rs. 42.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 44.97 in December 2019.

Shriram City shares closed at 1,152.10 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.44% returns over the last 6 months and -15.42% over the last 12 months.