Shriram City Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,469.03 crore, up 2.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,469.03 crore in December 2019 up 2.03% from Rs. 1,439.82 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.76 crore in December 2019 up 14.69% from Rs. 258.75 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 933.54 crore in December 2019 down 0.78% from Rs. 940.85 crore in December 2018.

Shriram City EPS has increased to Rs. 44.97 in December 2019 from Rs. 39.22 in December 2018.

Shriram City shares closed at 1,353.35 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.35% returns over the last 6 months and -21.68% over the last 12 months.