Shriram City Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,155.21 crore, up 25.83% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram City Union Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,155.21 crore in September 2022 up 25.83% from Rs. 1,712.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 379.41 crore in September 2022 up 27.12% from Rs. 298.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,362.78 crore in September 2022 up 22.66% from Rs. 1,111.06 crore in September 2021.

Shriram City EPS has increased to Rs. 56.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 45.21 in September 2021.

Shriram City shares closed at 1,768.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.71% returns over the last 6 months and -17.89% over the last 12 months.

Shriram City Union Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,155.21 2,002.06 1,712.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,155.21 2,002.06 1,712.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 340.75 339.95 245.48
Depreciation 21.80 21.46 21.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 229.84 217.91 204.38
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 223.06 195.01 153.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,339.76 1,227.73 1,087.20
Other Income 1.22 1.08 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,340.98 1,228.81 1,089.17
Interest 828.32 755.87 686.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 512.66 472.94 402.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 512.66 472.94 402.98
Tax 128.15 118.67 100.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 384.51 354.27 302.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 384.51 354.27 302.01
Minority Interest -5.10 -4.52 -3.54
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 379.41 349.75 298.47
Equity Share Capital 66.87 66.70 66.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.81 52.47 45.21
Diluted EPS 55.99 51.92 44.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 57.50 52.47 45.21
Diluted EPS 55.99 51.92 44.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 25, 2022 10:00 am
