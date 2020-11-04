172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|shriram-city-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1507-50-crore-down-3-46-y-o-y-6064531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram City Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,507.50 crore, down 3.46% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram City Union Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,507.50 crore in September 2020 down 3.46% from Rs. 1,561.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 271.38 crore in September 2020 down 10.51% from Rs. 303.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 978.11 crore in September 2020 down 0.91% from Rs. 987.14 crore in September 2019.

Shriram City EPS has decreased to Rs. 41.12 in September 2020 from Rs. 45.95 in September 2019.

Shriram City shares closed at 860.15 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.54% returns over the last 6 months and -35.47% over the last 12 months.

Shriram City Union Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,507.501,482.781,561.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,507.501,482.781,561.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost190.40205.79236.51
Depreciation20.6721.9722.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies206.39309.57-4.33
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses136.51103.16344.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax953.53842.29962.88
Other Income3.913.771.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax957.44846.06964.64
Interest568.01581.28577.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax389.43264.78387.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax389.43264.78387.56
Tax113.9766.3582.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities275.46198.43304.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period275.46198.43304.94
Minority Interest-4.08-1.36-1.69
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates271.38197.07303.25
Equity Share Capital66.0066.0065.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS41.1229.8645.95
Diluted EPS41.1029.8545.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS41.1229.8645.95
Diluted EPS41.1029.8545.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Shriram City #Shriram City Union Finance

