Shriram City Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,595.79 crore, up 3.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,595.79 crore in March 2021 up 3.23% from Rs. 1,545.91 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 295.05 crore in March 2021 up 99% from Rs. 148.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,041.78 crore in March 2021 up 27.23% from Rs. 818.82 crore in March 2020.

Shriram City EPS has increased to Rs. 44.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.46 in March 2020.

Shriram City shares closed at 1,523.80 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.16% returns over the last 6 months and 106.45% over the last 12 months.