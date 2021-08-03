Shriram City Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,610.97 crore, up 8.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,610.97 crore in June 2021 up 8.65% from Rs. 1,482.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.35 crore in June 2021 up 10.8% from Rs. 197.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 960.78 crore in June 2021 up 10.69% from Rs. 868.03 crore in June 2020.

Shriram City EPS has increased to Rs. 33.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 29.86 in June 2020.

Shriram City shares closed at 1,822.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)