Shriram Asset Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, up 22.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in September 2022 up 22.45% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2022 down 608.29% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 196.77% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 140.00 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.09% returns over the last 6 months and 14.99% over the last 12 months.