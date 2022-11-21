 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram Asset Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, up 22.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in September 2022 up 22.45% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2022 down 608.29% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 196.77% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 140.00 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.09% returns over the last 6 months and 14.99% over the last 12 months.

Shriram Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.76 0.88 1.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.76 0.88 1.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.89 0.75 0.79
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.17 1.33 0.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -1.26 0.19
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -1.25 0.25
Interest 0.46 0.18 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.81 -1.43 0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.81 -1.43 0.24
Tax 0.18 0.24 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.99 -1.67 0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.99 -1.67 0.20
Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.66 -2.79 0.32
Diluted EPS -0.46 -2.16 0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.66 -2.79 0.32
Diluted EPS -0.46 -2.16 0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm