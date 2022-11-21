Shriram Asset Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, up 22.45% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in September 2022 up 22.45% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2022 down 608.29% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 196.77% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.
Shriram Asset shares closed at 140.00 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.09% returns over the last 6 months and 14.99% over the last 12 months.
|Shriram Asset Management Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.76
|0.88
|1.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.76
|0.88
|1.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.89
|0.75
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.17
|1.33
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-1.26
|0.19
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-1.25
|0.25
|Interest
|0.46
|0.18
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-1.43
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.81
|-1.43
|0.24
|Tax
|0.18
|0.24
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.99
|-1.67
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.99
|-1.67
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|-2.79
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-2.16
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|-2.79
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-2.16
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited