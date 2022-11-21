English
    Shriram Asset Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, up 22.45% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in September 2022 up 22.45% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2022 down 608.29% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 196.77% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

    Shriram Asset shares closed at 140.00 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.09% returns over the last 6 months and 14.99% over the last 12 months.

    Shriram Asset Management Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.760.881.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.760.881.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.890.750.79
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.171.330.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-1.260.19
    Other Income0.010.010.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-1.250.25
    Interest0.460.180.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.81-1.430.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.81-1.430.24
    Tax0.180.240.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.99-1.670.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.99-1.670.20
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.66-2.790.32
    Diluted EPS-0.46-2.160.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.66-2.790.32
    Diluted EPS-0.46-2.160.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
