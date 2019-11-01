Shriram Asset Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 63.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2019 down 63.41% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2019 up 38.62% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2019 up 41.94% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2018.
Shriram Asset shares closed at 126.50 on October 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.70% returns over the last 6 months and 2.10% over the last 12 months.
|Shriram Asset Management Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.08
|0.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.08
|0.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|1.08
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.65
|1.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.38
|-1.68
|-2.44
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.95
|1.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.74
|-0.94
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.74
|-0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.57
|-0.74
|-0.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|-0.74
|-0.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|-0.74
|-0.94
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|-1.23
|-1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|-1.23
|-1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|-1.23
|-1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|-1.23
|-1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
