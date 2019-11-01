Shriram Asset Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 63.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2019 down 63.41% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2019 up 38.62% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2019 up 41.94% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2018.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 126.50 on October 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.70% returns over the last 6 months and 2.10% over the last 12 months.