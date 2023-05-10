Shriram Asset Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, up 40.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2023 up 40.45% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2023 up 43.16% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 down 52.56% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 127.05 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.30% returns over the last 6 months and -7.80% over the last 12 months.