Shriram Asset Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, up 40.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2023 up 40.45% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2023 up 43.16% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 down 52.56% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.
Shriram Asset shares closed at 127.05 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.30% returns over the last 6 months and -7.80% over the last 12 months.
|Shriram Asset Management Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.43
|1.67
|1.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.43
|1.67
|1.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.71
|0.89
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.96
|0.67
|1.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|0.04
|-0.85
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.35
|0.05
|-0.84
|Interest
|0.47
|0.46
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.82
|-0.42
|-0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.82
|-0.42
|-0.85
|Tax
|-0.87
|0.00
|0.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.95
|-0.42
|-1.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.95
|-0.42
|-1.66
|Equity Share Capital
|6.44
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-0.70
|-2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|-0.70
|-2.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-0.70
|-2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|-0.70
|-2.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited