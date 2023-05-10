English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shriram Asset Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, up 40.45% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2023 up 40.45% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2023 up 43.16% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 down 52.56% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    Shriram Asset shares closed at 127.05 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.30% returns over the last 6 months and -7.80% over the last 12 months.

    Shriram Asset Management Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.431.671.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.431.671.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.710.890.66
    Depreciation0.160.070.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.960.671.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.410.04-0.85
    Other Income0.070.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.350.05-0.84
    Interest0.470.460.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.82-0.42-0.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.82-0.42-0.85
    Tax-0.870.000.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.95-0.42-1.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.95-0.42-1.66
    Equity Share Capital6.446.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.57-0.70-2.88
    Diluted EPS-1.57-0.70-2.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.57-0.70-2.88
    Diluted EPS-1.57-0.70-2.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Shriram Asset #Shriram Asset Management Company
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am