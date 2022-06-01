 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram Asset Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 12.33% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022 down 664.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 130.80 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.67% returns over the last 6 months and 25.77% over the last 12 months.

Shriram Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.01 1.07 1.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.01 1.07 1.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.66 0.76 1.00
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.15 0.43 0.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.85 -0.18 -0.38
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.84 -0.17 0.34
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.85 -0.18 0.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.85 -0.18 0.32
Tax 0.81 -0.03 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.66 -0.15 0.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.66 -0.15 0.29
Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.88 -0.25 0.52
Diluted EPS -2.88 -0.25 0.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.88 -0.25 0.52
Diluted EPS -2.88 -0.25 0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:58 pm
