Shriram Asset Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 12.33% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022 down 664.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 130.80 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.67% returns over the last 6 months and 25.77% over the last 12 months.