Shriram Asset Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 12.33% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022 down 664.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.
Shriram Asset shares closed at 130.80 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.67% returns over the last 6 months and 25.77% over the last 12 months.
|Shriram Asset Management Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.01
|1.07
|1.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.01
|1.07
|1.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.76
|1.00
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.15
|0.43
|0.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-0.18
|-0.38
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.84
|-0.17
|0.34
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-0.18
|0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.85
|-0.18
|0.32
|Tax
|0.81
|-0.03
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.66
|-0.15
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.66
|-0.15
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|-0.25
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|-0.25
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|-0.25
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|-0.25
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited