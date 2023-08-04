Shriram Asset Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 120.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in June 2023 up 120.06% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2023 up 48.6% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 83.19% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 142.10 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.72% returns over the last 6 months and -2.67% over the last 12 months.