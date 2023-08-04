English
    Shriram Asset Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 120.06% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in June 2023 up 120.06% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2023 up 48.6% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 83.19% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.

    Shriram Asset shares closed at 142.10 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.72% returns over the last 6 months and -2.67% over the last 12 months.

    Shriram Asset Management Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.951.430.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.951.430.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.441.710.75
    Depreciation0.270.160.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.860.961.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.62-1.41-1.26
    Other Income0.150.070.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-1.35-1.25
    Interest0.470.470.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.94-1.82-1.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.94-1.82-1.43
    Tax-0.08-0.870.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.86-0.95-1.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.86-0.95-1.67
    Equity Share Capital6.446.446.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.33-1.57-2.79
    Diluted EPS-1.33-1.57-2.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.33-1.57-2.79
    Diluted EPS-1.33-1.57-2.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    August 04, 2023

