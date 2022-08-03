Shriram Asset Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, down 30.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in June 2022 down 30.7% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022 down 2793.72% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022 down 695% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 150.00 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.13% returns over the last 6 months and 76.26% over the last 12 months.