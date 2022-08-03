 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram Asset Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, down 30.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in June 2022 down 30.7% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022 down 2793.72% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022 down 695% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 150.00 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.13% returns over the last 6 months and 76.26% over the last 12 months.

Shriram Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.88 1.01 1.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.88 1.01 1.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.75 0.66 0.75
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.33 1.15 0.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.26 -0.85 0.12
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.25 -0.84 0.14
Interest 0.18 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.43 -0.85 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.43 -0.85 0.12
Tax 0.24 0.81 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.67 -1.66 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.67 -1.66 0.06
Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.79 -2.88 0.10
Diluted EPS -2.16 -2.88 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.79 -2.88 0.10
Diluted EPS -2.16 -2.88 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

