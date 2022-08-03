Shriram Asset Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, down 30.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in June 2022 down 30.7% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022 down 2793.72% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022 down 695% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.
Shriram Asset shares closed at 150.00 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.13% returns over the last 6 months and 76.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shriram Asset Management Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.88
|1.01
|1.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.88
|1.01
|1.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|0.66
|0.75
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.33
|1.15
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.85
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|-0.84
|0.14
|Interest
|0.18
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-0.85
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.43
|-0.85
|0.12
|Tax
|0.24
|0.81
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.67
|-1.66
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.67
|-1.66
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.79
|-2.88
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|-2.88
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.79
|-2.88
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|-2.88
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited