Shriram Asset Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, up 12.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in June 2021 up 12.21% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 192.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 1900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Shriram Asset EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2020.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 111.50 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.04% returns over the last 6 months and 41.23% over the last 12 months.