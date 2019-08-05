Shriram Asset Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 65.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2019 down 65.03% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2019 down 278.93% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2019 down 269.05% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2018.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 159.95 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and 73.86% over the last 12 months.