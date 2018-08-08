Shriram Asset standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.24 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.24 0.22 0.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.24 0.22 0.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.51 0.52 0.37 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.56 0.78 0.30 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.83 -1.08 -0.46 Other Income 1.24 0.47 0.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.41 -0.61 -0.09 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.41 -0.61 -0.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.41 -0.61 -0.09 Tax -- 0.03 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.41 -0.64 -0.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.41 -0.64 -0.09 Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.68 -1.07 -0.16 Diluted EPS 0.68 -1.07 -0.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.68 -1.07 -0.16 Diluted EPS 0.68 -1.07 -0.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited