Shriram Asset Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 56.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2022 up 56.64% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 179.23% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 209.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021. Shriram Asset shares closed at 186.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.09% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.
Shriram Asset Management Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.671.761.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.671.761.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.890.890.76
Depreciation0.070.060.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.671.170.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.36-0.18
Other Income0.010.010.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.36-0.17
Interest0.460.460.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.42-0.81-0.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.42-0.81-0.18
Tax0.000.18-0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.42-0.99-0.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.42-0.99-0.15
Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.70-1.66-0.25
Diluted EPS-0.70-0.46-0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.70-1.66-0.25
Diluted EPS-0.70-0.46-0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Shriram Asset #Shriram Asset Management Company
first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:21 pm