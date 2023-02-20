Shriram Asset Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 56.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2022 up 56.64% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 179.23% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 209.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
|Shriram Asset shares closed at 186.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.09% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.
|Shriram Asset Management Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.67
|1.76
|1.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.67
|1.76
|1.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.89
|0.89
|0.76
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|1.17
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-0.36
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.36
|-0.17
|Interest
|0.46
|0.46
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.81
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|-0.81
|-0.18
|Tax
|0.00
|0.18
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|-0.99
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|-0.99
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-1.66
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.46
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-1.66
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.46
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited