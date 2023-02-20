Shriram Asset Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 56.64% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.67 1.76 1.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.67 1.76 1.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.89 0.89 0.76 Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.67 1.17 0.43 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.36 -0.18 Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 -0.36 -0.17 Interest 0.46 0.46 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.42 -0.81 -0.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.42 -0.81 -0.18 Tax 0.00 0.18 -0.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.42 -0.99 -0.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.42 -0.99 -0.15 Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.70 -1.66 -0.25 Diluted EPS -0.70 -0.46 -0.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.70 -1.66 -0.25 Diluted EPS -0.70 -0.46 -0.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited