English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shriram Asset Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 56.64% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2022 up 56.64% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 179.23% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 209.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.Shriram Asset shares closed at 186.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.09% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.
    Shriram Asset Management Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.671.761.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.671.761.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.890.890.76
    Depreciation0.070.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.671.170.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.36-0.18
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.36-0.17
    Interest0.460.460.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.42-0.81-0.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.42-0.81-0.18
    Tax0.000.18-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.42-0.99-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.42-0.99-0.15
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-1.66-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.70-0.46-0.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-1.66-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.70-0.46-0.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Shriram Asset #Shriram Asset Management Company
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:21 pm