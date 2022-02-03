Shriram Asset Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in December 2021 down 17.25% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 58.84% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 up 62.07% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 104.80 on February 02, 2022 (BSE)