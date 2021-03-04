Shriram Asset Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 1084.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in December 2020 up 1084.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020 up 45.48% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 up 53.23% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 63.30 on March 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.89% returns over the last 6 months and -29.67% over the last 12 months.