Shriram Asset Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 38.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2018 up 38.85% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2018 down 23.99% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 down 25.37% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.

Shriram Asset shares closed at 188.10 on January 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given 90.19% returns over the last 6 months and 118.72% over the last 12 months.