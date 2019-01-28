Shriram Asset Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 38.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram Asset Management Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2018 up 38.85% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2018 down 23.99% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 down 25.37% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.
Shriram Asset shares closed at 188.10 on January 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given 90.19% returns over the last 6 months and 118.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shriram Asset Management Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.32
|0.28
|0.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.32
|0.28
|0.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.77
|0.48
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.79
|1.95
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|-2.44
|-0.79
|Other Income
|0.33
|1.50
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-0.94
|-0.68
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-0.94
|-0.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.85
|-0.94
|-0.68
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.85
|-0.94
|-0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.85
|-0.94
|-0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-1.57
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-1.57
|-1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-1.57
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-1.57
|-1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited