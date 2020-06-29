Shricon Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 55.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 55.22% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 2.47% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Shricon Ind shares closed at 36.10 on May 11, 2020 (BSE)