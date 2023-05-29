Shri Vasuprada Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore, down 2.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Vasuprada Plantations are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore in March 2023 down 2.98% from Rs. 14.55 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2023 down 1.05% from Rs. 9.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2023 down 28.76% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2022.
Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 73.01 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.60% over the last 12 months.
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.12
|31.51
|14.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.12
|31.51
|14.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.51
|2.44
|2.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.32
|6.67
|-2.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.48
|15.22
|13.93
|Depreciation
|1.66
|1.76
|1.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.71
|7.52
|6.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.92
|-2.10
|-6.51
|Other Income
|-0.51
|1.40
|-0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.42
|-0.69
|-7.06
|Interest
|1.22
|2.02
|2.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.65
|-2.71
|-9.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|10.02
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.65
|7.31
|-9.13
|Tax
|-0.50
|-0.32
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.15
|7.63
|-9.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.15
|7.63
|-9.06
|Equity Share Capital
|8.28
|8.28
|8.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.05
|9.21
|-16.26
|Diluted EPS
|-11.05
|9.21
|-16.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.05
|9.21
|-16.26
|Diluted EPS
|-11.05
|9.21
|-16.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited