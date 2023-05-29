Shri Vasuprada Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore, down 2.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore in March 2023 down 2.98% from Rs. 14.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2023 down 1.05% from Rs. 9.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2023 down 28.76% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2022.

Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 73.01 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.60% over the last 12 months.