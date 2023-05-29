English
    Shri Vasuprada Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore, down 2.98% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Vasuprada Plantations are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore in March 2023 down 2.98% from Rs. 14.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2023 down 1.05% from Rs. 9.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2023 down 28.76% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2022.

    Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 73.01 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.60% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Vasuprada Plantations
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.1231.5114.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.1231.5114.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.512.442.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.326.67-2.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4815.2213.93
    Depreciation1.661.761.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.717.526.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.92-2.10-6.51
    Other Income-0.511.40-0.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.42-0.69-7.06
    Interest1.222.022.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.65-2.71-9.13
    Exceptional Items--10.02--
    P/L Before Tax-9.657.31-9.13
    Tax-0.50-0.32-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.157.63-9.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.157.63-9.06
    Equity Share Capital8.288.288.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.059.21-16.26
    Diluted EPS-11.059.21-16.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.059.21-16.26
    Diluted EPS-11.059.21-16.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am