Shri Vasuprada Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.81 crore, up 0.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.81 crore in June 2023 up 0.92% from Rs. 22.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2023 up 3.47% from Rs. 6.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2023 down 19.28% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022.

Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 72.68 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.87% returns over the last 6 months and -0.44% over the last 12 months.