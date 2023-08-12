English
    Shri Vasuprada Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.81 crore, up 0.92% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Vasuprada Plantations are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.81 crore in June 2023 up 0.92% from Rs. 22.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2023 up 3.47% from Rs. 6.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2023 down 19.28% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022.

    Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 72.68 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.87% returns over the last 6 months and -0.44% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Vasuprada Plantations
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.8114.1222.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.8114.1222.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.021.515.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.31-3.32-1.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.0515.4814.65
    Depreciation1.551.661.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.676.718.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.78-7.92-5.26
    Other Income2.27-0.510.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.51-8.42-5.11
    Interest1.311.221.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.82-9.65-6.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.82-9.65-6.93
    Tax-0.42-0.50-0.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.39-9.15-6.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.39-9.15-6.62
    Equity Share Capital8.288.288.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.72-11.05-8.00
    Diluted EPS-7.72-11.05-8.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.72-11.05-8.00
    Diluted EPS-7.72-11.05-8.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 12, 2023

