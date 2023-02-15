Shri Vasuprada Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.51 crore, up 3.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Vasuprada Plantations are:Net Sales at Rs 31.51 crore in December 2022 up 3.99% from Rs. 30.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2022 up 17000% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 down 73.32% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.
Shri Vasuprada EPS has increased to Rs. 9.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.
|Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 76.45 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.91% over the last 12 months.
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.51
|34.00
|30.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.51
|34.00
|30.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.44
|7.88
|4.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.67
|-1.01
|2.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.22
|17.42
|14.49
|Depreciation
|1.76
|1.82
|1.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.52
|8.03
|6.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.10
|-0.14
|0.90
|Other Income
|1.40
|0.44
|1.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|0.30
|2.28
|Interest
|2.02
|2.14
|2.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.71
|-1.84
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|10.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.31
|-1.84
|-0.24
|Tax
|-0.32
|-0.36
|-0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.63
|-1.48
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.63
|-1.48
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|8.28
|8.28
|4.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.21
|-1.79
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|9.21
|-1.79
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.21
|-1.79
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|9.21
|-1.79
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited