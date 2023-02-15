Shri Vasuprada Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.51 crore, up 3.99% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 31.51 34.00 30.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 31.51 34.00 30.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.44 7.88 4.49 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.67 -1.01 2.55 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.22 17.42 14.49 Depreciation 1.76 1.82 1.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.52 8.03 6.14 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.10 -0.14 0.90 Other Income 1.40 0.44 1.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.69 0.30 2.28 Interest 2.02 2.14 2.52 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.71 -1.84 -0.24 Exceptional Items 10.02 -- -- P/L Before Tax 7.31 -1.84 -0.24 Tax -0.32 -0.36 -0.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.63 -1.48 0.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.63 -1.48 0.04 Equity Share Capital 8.28 8.28 4.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.21 -1.79 0.11 Diluted EPS 9.21 -1.79 0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.21 -1.79 0.11 Diluted EPS 9.21 -1.79 0.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited